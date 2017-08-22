Zayo Group rebounds as analysts look to REIT conversion

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) is up 3.3% today and tagging its highest point in a week, rebounding from a postmarket decline after yesterday's rough earnings miss.

Analysts are reiterating bullish takes, though. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating and William Blair reupped its Outperform rating.

Cowen analyst Colby Synesael says there's "more to like than not" in the company's earnings.

Oppenheimer, meanwhile, says Zayo's likely to explore a REIT conversion and spin off its Allstream unit in what would be a beneficial move for the stock.

Allstream contributed $128.9M of $638M in revenues in Q4, but more than half the company's profit: $11.9M of a total net income of $23.2M.

Oppenheimer says Zayo is on track to hit about $3/share in adjusted FFO in fiscal 2018.