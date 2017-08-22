Energy Transfer sues "eco-terrorist" Greenpeace, claims harm from protests

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP +1.8% ) files a federal racketeering lawsuit in North Dakota against Greenpeace, Earth First! and other environmentalist groups, accusing the groups of inciting terrorist acts and vandalism to generate publicity and money for their causes while harming the company's ability to finance their projects.

ETP's construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which sparked months of protests last year, was hampered by a Greenpeace-led effort that “cynically planted radical, violent eco-terrorists on the ground amongst the protesters, and directly funded their operations and publicly urged their supporters to do the same."

Negative publicity generated by the demonstrations caused ETP to lose "many hundreds of millions of dollars" and damaged its ability to raise money from capital markets, according to the company, which is seeking unspecified money damages.