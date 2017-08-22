Harris details selection for seat on $50B GSA contract

Harris (HRS +1% ) detailed its choice by the government for a seat on the $50B Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract, saying it's the only systems integrator with a spot.

The General Services Administration set up the omnibus 15-year IDIQ pact to replace the existing 10-year Networx contract, a complex deal that had been extended to 2020 due to its complexity.

The federal government spends about $2B a year on network infrastructure.

The EIS mechanism for provisioning network services is similar to how Harris already provides service to the Federal Aviation Administration, the company says.

Previously: AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink earn spots on $50B federal contract (Aug. 02 2017)