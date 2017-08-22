WSJ: Chevron CEO Watson to step down by next month

Chevron (CVX +0.6% ) CEO John Watson is planning to step down by next month as the company seeks new leadership for a changing oil world, WSJ reports.

The leading candidate to replace Watson is Michael Wirth, a refining specialist who earlier this year was elevated to the position of vice chairman at the company, according to the report.

CVX's directors are said to see Wirth’s years of experience squeezing costs out of big plants that process fuel and chemicals as a critical need in a new era for oil markets defined by low prices.