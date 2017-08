The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board plans to meet on September 12 to determine the probable cause of a fatal Tesla (TSLA +0.7% ) Model S car crash in 2016.

The incident has drawn attention due to the use of Autopilot by the driver at the time of the crash.

A team of five NTSB investigators traveled to Florida to conduct the on-scene phase of the investigation, using three-dimensional laser scanning to document the crash location.

Preliminary NTSB report

NTSB hearing announcement