Arena Pharma to present new preclinical data PAH candidate ralinepag on August 29; shares ahead 4%

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA +4.1% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it will be presenting new detailed preclinical pharmacology and pharmacokinetic data on ralinepag (APD811) on August 29 at the European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC) in Barcelona. The presentations will cover ralinepag's binding affinity, selectivity and comparative potency versus approved prostacyclin receptor (IP) agonists.

Ralinepag is the company's next-generation IP agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The prostacyclin receptor is a powerful vasodilator.

