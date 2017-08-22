Pandora +5.1% as Morgan Stanley gets bullish on ad focus

Pandora Media's (NYSE:P) up 5.1% as Morgan Stanley has reiterated its Overweight rating, noting a renewed focus on advertising and a bit of a fresh start with a new CEO.

Roger Lynch, founding chief of Sling TV, is taking over as Pandora's CEO/president, but he won't totally a revamp a company that has refocused on "where Pandora has a competitive advantage: ad-supported radio.”

The company needs to fix its tools, says analyst Benjamin Swinburne, noting that national ad dollars would flow easier after investments in programmatic or automated platforms for buying audio and video. Meanwhile, "self-serve tools are needed to scale local ad sales (above 30% of ad revenue today) beyond the 35-40 markets Pandora has feet on the street today," he writes.

Shares are just over a multiple of 1x estimated fiscal 2018 revenues, so upside is there to be had, he notes.