Banks: Winter is coming

HSBC,, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America are among those seeing growing evidence that global markets are nearing a peak.

What's got Morgan Stanley worried are correlations - there don't seem to be any at the moment. "Equities have become less correlated with FX, FX has become less correlated with rates, and everything has become less sensitive to oil,” says the bank's Andrew Sheets. The last time he saw readings like this was in the two years ahead of the global financial crisis.

BAML's Savita Subramanian worries that investors don't seem to be paying attention to earnings - for the first time since just before the crisis, companies outperforming across 11 sectors saw no reward from investors.