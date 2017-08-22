Psychemedics launches test for synthetic cannabinoids; shares up 3%

Thinly traded micro cap Psychemedics (PMD +3.2% ) heads north on almost triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 113K shares, in response to the commercial launch of its Synthetic Cannabinoids test, an assay that detects compounds found in commonly abused products like K2, Spice and Blaze in a small sample of hair.

Synthetic cannabinoids are marketed as a "legal high" alternative to marijuana. Due the profound increase in abuse and overdoses, the Federal Government has classified many synthetic compounds under Schedule 1, the same category as heroin and LSD.

Psychemedics performs the test in its CLIA-certified laboratory. It says hair analysis can detect use over the previous few months, compared to only one-to-three days for oral fluid or urine testing. This depends on the analyte, however, since THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, can be detected in urine for 30 days or more.