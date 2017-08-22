Microsoft roundup: LinkedIn gets videos, GigaJam ends, and a Red Hat expansion

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) LinkedIn will now allow any user to upload videos through the iOS or Android apps.

LinkedIn encourages users to upload work related videos like demonstrations, works in progress, or video resumes.

In other news, Microsoft will end its cloud-based collaboration service GigaJam two years after the project was announced and before GigaJam could make it out of preview.

GigaJam’s preview period, and Microsoft’s work on the project, will end September 22.

Finally, Microsoft and Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) announce a partnership expansion that has the latter’s OpenShift container platform supporting the former’s Windows Server containers, which will help more enterprise customers make an easier transition to containers.

Early next year, Red Hat will bring its fully-managed OpenShift Dedicated service to Microsoft Azure. Support already exists for competitors AWS and Google Cloud Platform.

Microsoft shares are up 1.33%.

Red Hat shares are up 2.09% .

