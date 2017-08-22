Vanguard's latest takes aim at bond fund fees

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF will be structured as a fund-of-funds and come with an expense ratio of just 0.07% per year. That's less than half that of current corporate bond gorilla, BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) $38.7B iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Vanguard's new ETF will be comprised of three existing Vanguard corporate bond funds - the Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH), the Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT), and the Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT). Combined, these three have $39B of AUM, and each has an expense ratio of 0.07%.

By structuring as a fund-of-funds, the ETF instantly has the benefit of scale - tighter bid-ask spreads and relatively lower expenses.

