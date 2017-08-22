Glencore says Zambian power dispute could affect 4,700 jobs

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says a dispute in Zambia over electricity fees that has already led to a reduced power supply could affect 4,700 direct employees of the company's operations in the country.

The government cut supplies to Glencore's Mopani Copper Mines after the company refused to pay higher electricity tariffs introduced at the start of the year; in response, Glencore says Mopani has been forced to scale back some areas of its operations.

The government says all other mining companies have agreed to pay the new tariff; First Quantum Minerals, which operates Africa's biggest copper mine in Zambia, initially rejected the increase and had its power cut, and supplies were restored this week after it agreed to the new prices.