Ultragenyx's Ace-ER flunks late-stage study in GNE Myopathy; shares down 10% after hours

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Ultragenyx's (NASDAQ:RARE) aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER) in patients with GNE Myopathy (GNEM) failed to achieve its primary endpoint of showing a statistically valid difference in upper arm muscle strength versus placebo. The trial also missed its key secondary endpoints.

The study involved 89 adults with GNEM who were able to walk at least 200 meters in the six-minute walk test. They were randomized 1:1 to receive either 6g/day of Ace-ER or placebo for 48 weeks. Patients in the Ace-ER group experienced an improvement in a composite measure called UEC score of +0.74 kg compared to a decrease of -2.99 kg for placebo (p=0.5387).

GNEM is a rare inherited progressive muscle disease caused by mutations in the GNE gene. The condition causes a deficiency in sialic acid which leads to muscle weakening and loss of function.

The company has decided to terminate development based on the results.

