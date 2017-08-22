MabVax nets $1.3M in direct equity offering, will explore strategic alternatives; shares up 10% after hours

Thinly traded nano cap MabVax Therapeutics (OTCQB:MBVX) is up 10% after hours on increased volume after the company announced that it raised over $1.3M in its direct offering of Series J Convertible Preferred Stock.

The lead investor has committed to invest another $1M subject to shareholder approval of a series of proposals. A special meeting will be held on or about September 28 to vote on the items.

The company has engaged an investment bank to assist it in exploring strategic alternatives aimed at boosting shareholder value.

