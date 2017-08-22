Intuit reports Q4 beats, mixed Q1 guidance, rosier FY18 outlook

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares down 0.80% aftermarket following Q4 EPS and revenue beats and mixed Q1 guidance that puts revenue from $840M to $860M, in-line with the $854.94 consensus, but the expected $0.03 to $0.05 EPS falls below the $0.11 estimate.

FY18 outlook is rosier: revenue, $5.64B to $5.74B (consensus: $5.56B); EPS, $4.90 to $5 (consensus: $5.03); QuickBooks Online subscribers, 3.275M to 3.375M.

QuickBooks Online finished the past year with 2.38M subscribers, driving growth to 58%.

Segment performance for the year: Small Business, $2.54B (+14% Y/Y); Consumer Tax, $2.2B (+5%); ProConnect, $437M (+2%).

Year-over-year comparisons will get tricky soon due to segment reporting changes in FY18. The Consumer Ecosystem will move from Small Business to Consumer Tax. Segment renames also happening: Small Business becomes Self-Employed, Consumer Tax shortens to Consumer, and ProConnect becomes Strategic Partner.

In capital allocation, Intuit repurchased more than $360M in shares in the quarter and $830M in the year with $1.5B remaining available. A $0.39 per share dividend payout is scheduled for October 18.

Press release

Previously: Intuit beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 22)