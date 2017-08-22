Stocks score best day since April as investors buy the dip

Stocks rallied to their strongest showing in four months, as investors bought the dip that had hurt the major averages during the past two weeks, led by the Nasdaq's 1.4% pop that also snapped a three-day losing streak.

Some of the day's biggest gainers were stocks that were hit hard in recent sessions, including shares of brick-and-mortar retailers and big tech firms (+1.5%).

Much of today's move is related to yesterday's close, says Boston Private chief market strategist Robert Pavlik, noting the S&P managed to end Monday well off its session lows.

"Markets are extraordinarily thin. The buying is light. A little bit of buying has a disproportional affect," says UBS' Art Cashin, noting that speculation about tax reform and repatriation is all that's needed on some days to move stocks.

U.S. crude oil reclaimed some of yesterday's drop, gaining 0.6% to $47.64/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices tumbled across the yield curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 4 bps to 2.22% and the two-year yield adding 3 bps to 1.32%.