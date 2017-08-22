Salesforce reports Q2 beats, passes $10B run rate milestone

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares down 0.77% after reporting Q2 results with EPS beat, revenue beat with nearly 26% growth on the year, and a passed $10B run rate milestone. The company boosted its Q3 guidance to revenue from $2.64B to $2.65B coming in over the $2.61B consensus and the expected $0.36 to $0.37 EPS matching consensus at the low end.

FY18 guidance: revenue, $10.35B to $10.4B (consensus: $10.28B); EPS, $1.29 to $1.31 (consensus: $1.30); operating cash flow growth, 20% to 21%.

Subscription and support revenue was up 26% to $2.37B. Professional services and other revenue up 28% to $193M.

Deferred revenue was up 26% to $4.82B with unbilled deferred revenue up 30% to $10.4B. The deferred revenue includes around $625M in unbilled revenue from Demandware.

Cash: Salesforce reported $331M in cash from operating activities. FCF amounted to $202.9M. The company ended the quarter with nearly $2B in cash and equivalents.

