GoDaddy CEO Irving to retire, Wagner named as successor

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) says Blake Irving will retire as CEO effective Dec. 31, to be succeeded by current President and COO Scott Wagner; Irving will continue to serve on the board through next June.

Irving, a former Yahoo executive, took over as GDDY's CEO in 2013 and led the company through its IPO in 2015.

Wagner joined GDDY in 2013 after 13 years at KKR, where he was a partner; he was a key member of the team that invested in it in 2011, then joined the company's leadership team as CFO and COO when Irving became CEO; he also became President in 2016.