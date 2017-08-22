Cree reports Q4 with 8% rev. drop, 22% drop in Lighting Products; shares - 7%

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares are d own over 7% aftermarket after Q4 results with in-line EPS and narrow revenue beat despite sales dropping nearly 8% on the year. The Q1 guidance puts revenue from $353M to $367M, straddling the $360.12M consensus, and EPS from $0.02 to $0.06, one cent above consensus on the low end.

Segment sales: Lighting Products, $154.7M (-22% Y/Y); LED Products, $143.4M (nearly flat); Wolfspeed, $60.8M (+30%).

Segment gross margin: Lighting Products, 23.8% (-2%); LED Products, 25.9% (-8%); Wolfspeed, 45.5% (-5%).

Key financials: overall gross margin was 28%, down from last year’s 30.8%. The company had FCF of $19.2M and ended the quarter with $610M in cash and equivalents.

