La-Z-Boy -14% as higher expenses lead to earnings miss, lower margins

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) -13.9% AH after posting a sharp FQ1 earnings miss, largely due to higher expenses.

LZB says lower volume throughout its plants made it difficult to absorb fixed costs, which combined with the normal seasonal slowdown, hurt upholstery operating margins for the quarter, while acquisitions and growth in the retail segment raised SG&A expenses.

FQ1 revenues rose 5% Y/Y to $357M, but LZB says much of the increase "related to acquired sales which did not add volume to our upholstery manufacturing operations."

LZB says FQ1 sales in its upholstery segment rose 2.6% Y/Y to $274M but the operating margin fell to 8.5% from 11.4% a year ago, while sales in the retail segment gained 15.5% to $110.5M but the segment's operating margin fell to 1.6% from 2.3%.