Ratings: NBC leads broadcast nets, Fox News tops cable again

Fox News (FOX, FOXA) yet again topped prime-time cable ratings, its 12th week in a row at the top, and NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) led a quiet summer week in broadcast ratings.

Fox's news channel averaged 2M viewers in prime time, better than MSNBC's (CMCSA) second-place 1.9M average. Those two were followed by USA Network (CMCSA) and HGTV (NYSE:SNI) with 1.4M each, and TBS and CNN (NYSE:TWX) behind them at 1.3M viewers.

The 24-hour basis ratings were also taken by Fox News, for the 33rd straight week there, ahead of Nickelodeon (VIA, VIAB).

The top 10 in individual shows on cable was dominated by the season's penultimate Game of Thrones (10.2M viewers) and several segments of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA and the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC. The second-most viewed program was the 8 p.m. hour of WWE Monday Night Raw, with 3.4M viewers.

In broadcast, NBC averaged 5.1M viewers, ahead of CBS (NYSE:CBS) at 4.2M and ABC (NYSE:DIS) at 3.7M. Fox lagged at 1.7M, ahead of Telemundo's 1.5M.

America's Got Talent on NBC took the top two individual program slots, with 13.44M and 10.89M viewers, before Game of Thrones' 10.2M.