Berkshire hits all-time high despite losing out on energy deal

Warren Buffett wins even when he's losing, as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) closes today's trade at an all-time high despite its failed $9B takeover bid for Oncor.

The deal's failure prompted Standard & Poor's to say BRK no longer is at risk of a credit rating downgrade, affirming the company's AA rating with a stable outlook; S&P had put BRK on review for a possible downgrade, reflecting concern about how adding Oncor would affect leverage.

BRK's Oncor agreement also included a $270M termination fee, adding more cash to the company's nearly $100B cash hoard.