Sony Music joins firm to calculate royalties for DJ mixes

Sony Music (NYSE:SNE) has become the first major customer of a start-up working to distribute money to musicians and record labels when songs are used in DJ sets and mashups.

That means the start-up, Dubset Media, has an in with one of the world's biggest music companies. It had already partnered with about 35,000 smaller labels and publishers.

The average DJ mix is about 64 minutes long, containing 22 songs with interests held by 100 different rights holders, Dubset says; its technology can calculate royalties based on how much of a song is used in a mix.

“The cross-clearance network we’ve had to build requires us to have large number of labels on board,” says Dubset CEO Stephen White. “It has been a heavy technology build.”