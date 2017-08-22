Indonesian energy minister sees mining deal with Freeport this month

Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Minister says the government expects to reach an agreement this month to allow Freeport McMoRan (FCX +2.3% ) to keep operating its Grasberg copper mine in the coming decades.

But the minister says that while there is scope to negotiate on issues such as royalties and tax as well as contributions to the provincial Papuan government, requirements such as the 51% divestment and construction of a second smelter are not negotiable.

An FCX spokesperson says negotiations with the government are ongoing, including on the compulsory divestment of a majority stake.

FCX has been locked in a lengthy dispute with the government over mining rights at Grasberg, the world's second biggest copper mine.