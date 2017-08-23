Trump throws NAFTA in doubt

Less than a week into NAFTA renegotiations, President Trump has cast doubt on the future of the trade agreement.

"Personally, I don't think we can make a deal because we have been so badly taken advantage of," he said at a rally in Arizona. "I think we'll end up probably terminating NAFTA at some point."

The comments appeared to hit Mexico's currency, with the dollar fetching as much as 17.773 pesos.

