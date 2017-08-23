Lowe's down on earnings miss

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reports comparable-store sales rose 4.5% in Q2.
Comps for the U.S. home improvement business grew 4.6% for the quarter.
Gross margin rate fell 23 bps to 34.21%.
SG&A expense rate improved 101 bps to 20.16%.
Operating margin rate advanced 98 bps to 12.22%.
Merchandise inventory +7.6% to $11.41B.
Home improvement and hardware stores +33 Y/Y to 2,141.
FY2017 Guidance: Sales growth: ~+5%; Comparable-store sales: ~+3.5%; Operating margin: +80 to +100 bps; Tax rate: 36.9%; Diluted EPS: $4.20 to $4.30; New stores: ~35.
LOW -5.7% premarket.
