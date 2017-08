Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is set to unveil its Galaxy Note 8 at an Unpacked event in NYC, with hopes to bounce back from last year's Note 7 debacle and a recall that cost it more than $6.5B.

Leaks suggest the device will sport a dual camera setup, glass back, bezel-less front (Infinity Display) and a stylus pen.

The launch comes ahead of Friday's court ruling, which will decide the fate of Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who has stood trial since April on bribery allegations.