E-commerce sales sizzle for Express

Express (NYSE:EXPR) reports same-store sales fell 4% in Q2 to top the 5.2% drop anticipated by analysts.

E-commerce sales rose 28% Y/Y to account for 19% of all sales.

Merchandise margin fell 120 bps as the company's exit from Canada and promotions chipped away.

Looking ahead, Express sees Q3 same-store sales down in a low single-digit rate and EPS of $0.06 to $0.10 vs. $0.11 consensus. Guidance for full-year EPS is $0.41 to $0.48 vs. $0.42 consensus.

"We expect e-commerce sales growth to remain solid and store performance to sequentially improve, driven in part by our expanded omni-channel capabilities," says CEO David Kornberg.

