Premarket analyst action - healthcare

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) initiated with Outperform rating and $12 (90% upside) price target by Leerink.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (34% upside) price target by Roth Capital.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) initiated with Hold rating by Needham.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) initiated with Market Perform rating by William Blair.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) initiated with Outperform rating by William Blair.

IDEXX Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) upgraded to Buy by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARE) downgraded to Hold with a $55 (7% downside risk) price target by SunTrust.