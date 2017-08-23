Gold on its way to $1,400 - BAML

Among the catalysts will be lower long-term interest rates and the failure of the president to deliver on promised economic reforms, says BAML's global head of commodities research Francisco Blanch.

The Fed's rate hikes are drawing a lot of attention, he says, but that's the short end of the curve. At the long end, rates are falling.

He sees gold climbing to $1,400 per ounce by early 2018.

Gold this morning is higher by 0.4% to $1,296. GLD +0.3% premarket

