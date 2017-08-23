Gartner: Q2 smartphone sales up 7.6%, 4G demand driving second half

Global smartphone sales to end users were up 6.7% in Q2 compared to the prior year’s quarter and increased 4G demand will drive 2H17, according to Gartner.

Q2 sales totaled 366.2M units with Android remaining the market leader with an 87.7% share and iOS holding onto 12.1% of the market.

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) led vendors with a 22.5% market share and 82.5M shipped units, up 7.5% from the prior year’s quarter. The growth was Samsung’s first in nearly a year after the issues with the Galaxy Note 7.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) sold 44.3M units, down slightly from the 44.4M in 2Q16. Apple shipments should pick up in Q4 as the iPhone 7S, 7S Plus, and 8 hit the market, though the latter could have a soft launch due to supply issues.

Huawei rounds out the top three with nearly 36M units sold, up 17% on the year, and a 9.8% market share.

Tailwind: Gartner research director Anshul Gupta says that 4G smartphone demand in emerging markets has created “higher demand for midpriced [$150 to $200] smartphones.”

Headwind: Gupta notes that flash memory and OLED supply issues, expected to slow down the iPhone 8, will affect most premium smartphones in the second half.

