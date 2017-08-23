U.S. hospital operators to face soft admissions through next year - Reuters

Reuters reports that headwinds from weak patient admissions will continue to affect hospital groups through 2018, driven by soaring out-of-pocket costs and uncertainty surrounding Obamacare. High-deductible plans, which shift upfront costs to patients, have reduced demand for non-emergency surgeries.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) have cut their outlooks for the year. HCA expects a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% through year-end, down from 6.7% while THC expects its growth rate to drop to 0.2% from 21%.

Participation in high-deductible plans has risen 76% according to lobby group America's Health Insurance Plans.

Selected tickers: CYH LPNT QHC SEM UHS