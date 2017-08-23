American Eagle Outfitters higher on earnings beat

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reports comparable sales rose 2% in Q2.

Gross margin rate down 240 bps to 36.5%, due to increased promotional activity and higher shipping costs and rent.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 20 bps to 24.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate squeezed 230 bps to 6%.

Merchandise inventory +2.7% Y/Y to $433.46M.

Store count +4 Q/Q to 1,057.

Q3 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: flat to up low single digit; Diluted EPS: ~$0.36 to $0.38.

FY2017 Guidance: Capex: $160M to $170M; Store count: 1,042 - 1,062.