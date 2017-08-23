Fiat Chrysler rallies on Maserati spinoff hopes

Jefferies raises targets on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) with the automaker now seen as in play.

The firm notes that a top priority of Fiat shareholder Exor is to exit the volume auto business. The analyst team also teases the prospect of Maserati or Alfa Romeo going independent.

The European-based price target on Fiat from Jefferies goes to €16 from €14.

Morgan Stanley has similar thoughts on Fiat setting free Maserati and Alfa Romeo in an IPO/spinoff scenario as it boosts the automaker stock to Overweight with a price target of €15.

Source: Bloomberg