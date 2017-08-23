D.C. deregulation could lift bank profits by 20% - Bloomberg

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are set to benefit the most from changes to post-crisis banking rules proposed by the president, according to a Bloomberg analysis. They'd see a pretax profit bump of 22%. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) would gain the least at 16%. Somewhere in between are Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

In total, the six largest U.S. banks stand to reap an additional $27B of pretax profit. Breaking it down, about $10B would come from having cash and Treasury holdings exempted from leverage calculations, roughly $8B from munis now being considered a liquid asset, $5.5B from a softer bail-in requirement, and nearly $3B from lower compliance costs.

Eased capital rules mean more money is available for buybacks ... a lot more. Bloomberg calculates banks could theoretically return another $63B to shareholders, or double the amount planned for the next four quarters.

