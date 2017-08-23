BP partner Kosmos confirms Tortue field as "world-class resource"

BP partner Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) says a drill stem test of the Tortue-1 well shows the Tortue field offshore Mauritania is a world-class resource.

KOS says the well flowed at a sustained, equipment constrained rate of ~60M cf/day during the main extended flow period, and is capable of producing 200M cf/day once fully operational.

KOS, which was admitted yesterday to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market, owns a 28% stake in the Tortue field, operator BP holds 62% and Mauritania's state-run oil company owns the rest.