Wingstop to expand into Australia and New Zealand

Wingstop Restaurants (NASDAQ:WING) announces that it is expanding into Australia and New Zealand.

The restaurant company says it entered into a franchise agreement with a newly created entity under John Bridgeman Limited to help it open 110 restaurants in Australia and New Zealand over the next ten years.

The first Wingstop is planned to open in Brisbane during the first half of 2018.

"The chicken category is underserved in Australia, and our research indicates that Wingstop's proven success can be replicated in Australia and New Zealand," says John Bridgeman exec Stuart McAuliffe.

The openings in Australia and New Zealand will mark Wingstop's eleventh and twelfth international markets outside of the United States.

Source: Press Release