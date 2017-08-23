VMware, aDLINK announce IoT collaboration

VMware (NYSE:VMW) announces a collaboration with ADLINK Technology to provide customers with a streamlined, pre-integrated IoT solution for selecting hardware and software.

The companies plan to combine their respective IoT solutions and co-market the result.

ADLINK provides hardware and advanced Edge-aware software needed for multi-vendor, multi-standard connectivity that can speed up enterprise IoT deployment.

VMware’s Pulse IoT Center, releasing later this year, covers IT architecture management, monitoring, and security.

Press release

VMware shares are up 1.07% premarket.

Previously: Google announces Chrome Enterprise subscriptions, VMware partnership (Aug. 22)