VMware, aDLINK announce IoT collaboration

VMware (NYSE:VMW) announces a collaboration with ADLINK Technology to provide customers with a streamlined, pre-integrated IoT solution for selecting hardware and software.
The companies plan to combine their respective IoT solutions and co-market the result.
ADLINK provides hardware and advanced Edge-aware software needed for multi-vendor, multi-standard connectivity that can speed up enterprise IoT deployment.
VMware’s Pulse IoT Center, releasing later this year, covers IT architecture management, monitoring, and security.
VMware shares are up 1.07% premarket.
