BHP says Escondida mine production normal, wage talks may resume early

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) says its Escondida copper mine in Chile has recovered from a six-week strike faster than expected, with production now running at normal levels.

The strike at Escondida ended in March when the union representing the striking workers decided to return to work under the old contract, effectively pushing talks on a new deal into next year, but BHP Minerals Americas president Danny Malchuk says an early return to the negotiating table - perhaps by the end of this year - is possible.

Malchuk predicts an "extraordinary" 2018 for the company amid higher copper prices, but he cautions it likely will take another couple of years before the copper market reaches balance.