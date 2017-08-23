Intra-Cellular gets good news from FDA related to toxicity of lumateperone; shares ahead 33% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITCI) jumps 33% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has agreed that the toxicity from schizophrenia candidate lumateperone observed in nonclinical studies in animal models is not relevant to humans considering their distinctive metabolic pathways.

In May, shares tanked on the news that the agency asked for more information related to the studies.

The company says it plans to file its NDA by mid-2018.

Previously: Intra-Cellular Therapies sinks after FDA info request (May 1)