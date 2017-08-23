Mobile DRAM revenue up 14.8% in Q2, smartphone recovery raising prices

Global mobile DRAM revenue rose 14.8% sequentially in Q2, according to TrendForce’s DRAMeXchange.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) topped the market with a nearly 62% share and $3.8B in revenue, up 20.7% on Q1.

SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL) took second place with a 21.7% share and $1.35B in revenue, up only 4.3% on the quarter because of the company’s limited NAND Flash output that impacted eMCP and discrete product shipments.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) finished off the top three with a nearly 15% share and $925M in revenue, up 11.6%. Micron will have a tighter 2H due to July’s two-week fab shutdown that cost 50K wafers.

DRAMeXchange: “Top three DRAM suppliers will see further increases in profits during third quarter as the recovery of the smartphone market leads to an uptick in contract prices.”

