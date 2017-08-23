Stryker softens guidance, recalls lot of Oral Care products; shares slip 2% premarket

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is down 2% premarket on light volume after it announced that it expects Q3 and 2017 non-GAAP EPS to be at the low end of the previously announced ranges of $1.50 - 1.55 and $6.45 - 6.55, respectively.

It has issued a voluntary recall of specific lots of Oral Care products sold through its Sage Products unit and placed a temporary hold on cloth-based products after receiving reports of minor irritation and allergic reactions. The company says it has stopped doing business with the third-party supplier and is now making the Oral Car products in-house. Shipments should restart in September.

The FDA warned the company in July about the issues.