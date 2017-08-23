ChromaDex to sell analytical testing unit to LabCorp

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) inks an agreement with LabCorp (NYSE:LH) to sell its analytical testing services business for an undisclosed sum. The deal should close in a couple of weeks. LabCorp will offer the services through its Covance Food Solutions unit.

ChromaDex Founder and CEO Frank Jaksch says, “The analytical testing services business was a critical component to helping further set the standard for quality and safety in the supplement industry. While we will no longer be a testing solutions provider, we will most certainly continue our leadership in quality and safety through our standards business, as well as through the novel nutrients we discover, acquire, develop, and commercialize. We thank our many loyal customers for their partnership over the years, and we are pleased to have found a trusted and committed partner in Covance, to serve and support our customers."