Apple rumors: September 12 launch event, 512 GB iPhone 8

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could announce the new iPhones and Watch on September 12, according to Mac4Ever cited by 9to5Mac.

Apple has reportedly told carriers to expect the event on that day. Mac4Ever has a decent track record, but always take this kind of thing with a grain of salt.

More salt for the pile: 9to5Mac reports that Chinese leaker GeekBar, who also has a decent track record, says that the iPhone 8 will come in a 64 GB base model with a 256 GB mid tier option and a 512 GB high-end option.

Apple shares are down 0.43% premarket.

Previously: Gartner: Q2 smartphone sales up 7.6%, 4G demand driving second half (Aug. 23)