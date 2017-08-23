JD.com in talks for $500M Thai e-commerce joint venture

JD.com (JD -0.3% ) is in advanced talks to start a $500M e-commerce joint venture in Thailand, with a local partner in the Central Group.

Going beyond Indonesia with its foreign investments could help JD gain traction against rivals Amazon.com and Alibaba in Southeast Asia. The Thai market could serve as a hub to stretch into other regional countries including Vietnam and Malaysia, according to CEO Richard Liu.

Thailand's e-commerce market is valued at $900M and is expected to grow 29% over the next 10 years; the e-commerce market in Southeast Asia should grow 16-fold to $88B by 2025.