Sell-side mulls Ally Financial Fed announcement; shares rise more than 1%

Piper Jaffray's Kevin Barker calls the news a "meaningful positive," as the $2.9B dividend can go towards cutting debt and boosting EPS. More dividends from the bank subsidiary should be coming as well. Barker has an Overweight rating and $27 price target on ALLY.

Stephens' Vincent Caintic disagrees, saying the $2.9B dividend is below Street hopes for $7B, and thus he sees earnings estimates coming down. He stays at Underweight with $20 price target.

Christopher Donat at Sandler O'Neill doesn't see the dividend impacting earnings in the short-term, but investors should be more confident that unsecured debt can roll off without the need to reissue.

Shares +1.35% to $22.36

Analyst comments via Bloomberg

