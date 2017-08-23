AzurRx halfway there with enrollment in mid-stage study of MS1819 in pancreatitis patients

AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) announces the 6th participant in its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating MS1819 for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) associated with chronic pancreatitis. It is conducting the study with European drug maker Mayoly Spindler. Interim data from the first six patients should be available next month. Total enrollment is expected to be 12 - 15 subjects.

Data from the first three participants, reported in Q2, showed a favorable safety profile and encouraging dose response.

MS1819 is a recombinant lipase derived from the yeast Yarrowia Lipolytica. Currently, EPI patients receive enzyme replacement therapy derived from porcine (derived from pig) source material. The global market is ~$1.5B.

