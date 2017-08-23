Reuters: Infosys investors want former CEO back to end fighting

A dozen major investors want Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) to appoint former CEO Nandan Nilekani to the board to resolve an ongoing feud between the board and the company’s founders, according to Reuters.

CEO Vishal Sikka resigned on Friday after several months of in-fighting that had the founders questioning the governance of the directors.

Nilekani, another co-founder, was CEO from 2002 to 2007.

Investor letter comments about Nilekani: "Given his credentials, we feel, that his joining the board at this stage, will restore confidence of stakeholders in the company and also facilitate resolution of the contentious issues that Infosys is facing presently.”

Infosys shares are up 2.03% , erasing some of the past week’s losses but still down nearly 8%.

