PetroChina North American staff departures may signal strategy change

Numerous staff departures across the U.S. and Canadian units of PetroChina (PTR -0.6% ) prompts speculation that the Chinese state energy firm is reducing its presence in North America, even though the company says it is committed to the region.

More than 30 people in PTR's Houston and Calgary offices have left since 2016, including heads of several trading desks, and the company now has 100-150 staff in the offices vs. 150-200 at the peak 2-3 years ago, Reuters reports.

The departures suggest a shift in mindset among company management, and there are concerns about a broad pullback from PTR's presence in North America, according to the report.