Banks load up on duration risk

New FDIC data show the percentage of bank assets that won't mature or change rates for more than five years hit a new high in Q2.

"It’s a struggle for everybody in the industry,” says the head of a Florida lender. "You could be smart all day long waiting for rates to increase, and you’ll get killed by investors” who want to see loan growth.

Adding to the worry of this new interest rate risk is what banks are lending against. Much of the longer-term lending is for commercial real estate, and where five years may been the max in the recent past, lenders will now go out as much as 10 years.

So far, it's working out well - long-term rates have stayed low despite a series of Fed rate hikes, and bank earnings in Q2 were up 10.7% Y/Y, according to the FDIC.

Source: Rachel Louise Ensign at the WSJ

ETFs: KRE, KBE, IAT, KBWB, QABA, KBWR, DPST, KRU, WDRW, KRS, FTXO